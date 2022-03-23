Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 16,795 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.01. 4,162,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,555. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.