Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 23,108 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23,108 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.1% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $147,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Tesla stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $999.00. The company had a trading volume of 202,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,283,279. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $892.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $939.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

