Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 60,017 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,017 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $158.63. 167,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,090,627. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $280.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

