Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,013 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 902,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,008,648. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

