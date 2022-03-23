Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.
Shares of GIFI stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (Get Rating)
