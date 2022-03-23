Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.