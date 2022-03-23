Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.60 Million

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) to post $314.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.60 million and the lowest is $308.80 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $321.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,602,000 after acquiring an additional 208,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after buying an additional 164,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after buying an additional 83,001 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $67,642,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

