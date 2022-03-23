Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HASI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

HASI stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

