Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) to report sales of $448.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.40 million. Harsco reported sales of $528.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. Harsco has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -317.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Harsco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.