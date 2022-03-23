Head to Head Review: Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) versus Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

44.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Franklin Resources and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 22.41% 17.79% 8.90% Houlihan Lokey 20.52% 34.96% 20.09%

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Franklin Resources pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years and Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and Houlihan Lokey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $8.43 billion 1.67 $1.83 billion $3.78 7.43 Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 4.10 $312.77 million $6.88 13.49

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Houlihan Lokey. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Resources and Houlihan Lokey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 2 3 2 0 2.00 Houlihan Lokey 1 3 3 0 2.29

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus price target of $36.29, suggesting a potential upside of 29.18%. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus price target of $108.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Franklin Resources on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company. It provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high-net-worth investors in jurisdictions worldwide. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.