Head-To-Head Review: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) vs. Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -40.51% -18.66% -16.22% Relx N/A N/A N/A

96.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and Relx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $148.68 million 10.02 -$27.29 million ($1.61) -18.06 Relx $9.96 billion 5.97 $2.02 billion N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Phreesia and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 3 9 0 2.75 Relx 0 1 9 0 2.90

Phreesia presently has a consensus target price of $62.75, indicating a potential upside of 115.78%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Relx.

Volatility and Risk

Phreesia has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relx beats Phreesia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

