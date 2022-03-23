Head to Head Survey: I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

I-Mab has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.8% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares I-Mab and Iterum Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $236.42 million 6.61 $72.17 million N/A N/A Iterum Therapeutics $40,000.00 1,971.23 -$52.01 million ($1.03) -0.42

I-Mab has higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and Iterum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Iterum Therapeutics N/A -114.07% -26.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for I-Mab and Iterum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 6 0 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics 1 2 0 0 1.67

I-Mab presently has a consensus price target of $94.80, indicating a potential upside of 385.14%. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 61.10%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics.

Summary

I-Mab beats Iterum Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme patients with lymphopenia; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and CAR-T-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development stage comprises TJX7, a novel CXCL13 antibody for autoimmune diseases; and TJ-C4GM antibodies for treating oncology diseases. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; and Roche Diagnostics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

