Head to Head Survey: Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Majic Wheels and JAKKS Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific -1.13% 83.08% 6.46%

62.5% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Majic Wheels and JAKKS Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Majic Wheels 0 0 0 0 N/A JAKKS Pacific 0 1 0 0 2.00

JAKKS Pacific has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Majic Wheels.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Majic Wheels and JAKKS Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific $621.12 million 0.24 -$6.01 million ($3.42) -4.53

Majic Wheels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JAKKS Pacific.

Risk & Volatility

Majic Wheels has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JAKKS Pacific beats Majic Wheels on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Majic Wheels (Get Rating)

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About JAKKS Pacific (Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products. The Halloween segment markets and sells Halloween costumes and accessories and everyday costume play products. The company was founded by Stephen G. Berman and Jack Friedman in January 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

