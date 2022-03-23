HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.210-$1.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.30 EPS.

HQY stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,891. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -830.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

