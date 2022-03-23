HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $816.66 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.210-$1.300 EPS.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -836.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 47,926 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.