HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $816.66 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.210-$1.300 EPS.
Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -836.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.82.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
