Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 998,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.16. 30,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,913. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

