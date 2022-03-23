HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. 66,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,323. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $628.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,991,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

