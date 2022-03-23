Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.75.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

