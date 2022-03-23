Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 202.80 ($2.67).

Shares of LON:HTWS opened at GBX 122 ($1.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.52. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of GBX 115.14 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 190.44 ($2.51).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

