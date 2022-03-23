Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 5.4%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.90. 31,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,886,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

