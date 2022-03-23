Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.39 Million

Analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) to post sales of $69.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $70.02 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $68.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $292.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $306.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $302.35 million to $345.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.