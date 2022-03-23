Héroux-Devtek Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
About Héroux-Devtek (Get Rating)
HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.
