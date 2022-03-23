Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,960,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,532,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.93.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

