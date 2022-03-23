Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $25,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,047,000 after acquiring an additional 382,328 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after acquiring an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. 15,777,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,154,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

