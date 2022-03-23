Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,585 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,585 ($34.03).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.86) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,103 ($27.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,004.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,220.76. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,767 ($23.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,703 ($35.58). The stock has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($26.17), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($719,668.56). Also, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($25.72) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($38,586.10).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

