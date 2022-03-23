Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,124.09

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,124.09 ($14.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,118 ($14.72). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($15.01), with a volume of 50,408 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HFG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.82) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.27), for a total value of £504,000 ($663,507.11).

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.