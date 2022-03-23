HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireRight updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 7,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,294. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.74.

Get HireRight alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About HireRight (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.