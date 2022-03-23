HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireRight updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HRT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 7,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,294. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000.
About HireRight (Get Rating)
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.