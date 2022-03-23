HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$14.91 on Wednesday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$13.62 and a 52-week high of C$21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

