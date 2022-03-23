HOPR (HOPR) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. HOPR has a market cap of $27.21 million and $509,529.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HOPR has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.52 or 0.07045431 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.77 or 0.99875421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044338 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

