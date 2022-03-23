Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

