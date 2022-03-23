Howard John Mayson Sells 2,200 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE OVV opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.