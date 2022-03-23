HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,108,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,837,792. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,561 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 95,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.