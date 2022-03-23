Huntington National Bank Acquires 120 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $77.68 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

