Huntington National Bank Acquires 161 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 503,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $212.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

