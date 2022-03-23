Huntington National Bank Acquires 201 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Raymond James by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Raymond James by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 299,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 233,047 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Raymond James by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.