Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.68.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

