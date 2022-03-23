Huntington National Bank Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

