Huntington National Bank Sells 1,184 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 52,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.58 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

