Huntington National Bank Sells 334 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEBO opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $927.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

