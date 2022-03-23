Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 2.6%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.14 and last traded at C$7.18. Approximately 233,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,790,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.37.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 22.42.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

