HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.
NYSE:HUYA opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 576,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.
About HUYA (Get Rating)
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.