HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 576,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their target price on HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

