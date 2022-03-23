HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 7.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92. 71,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,875,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. HUYA’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 136.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 998,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $6,587,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 2,011.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 576,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 310.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 521,504 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

