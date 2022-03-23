HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 12.2%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shot up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.97. 176,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,951,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUYA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 136.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 998,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $6,587,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 310.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 521,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

