IAA (NYSE:IAA) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.32. Approximately 473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,781,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.
IAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.
In other news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,558,000 after purchasing an additional 58,175 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of IAA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,108,000 after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IAA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,399,000 after purchasing an additional 192,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,087,000 after purchasing an additional 352,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
About IAA (NYSE:IAA)
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
