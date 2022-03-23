IAA (NYSE:IAA) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.32. Approximately 473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,781,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. IAA’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,558,000 after purchasing an additional 58,175 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of IAA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,108,000 after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IAA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,399,000 after purchasing an additional 192,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,087,000 after purchasing an additional 352,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

