ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 37,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 695,009 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

