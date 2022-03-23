Illuvium Price Hits $576.32 (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $370.68 million and $17.72 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $576.32 or 0.01359813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.53 or 0.06987607 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,382.93 or 1.00000798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042512 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 643,186 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

