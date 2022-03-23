iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. iMedia Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
IMBI opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.70. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
