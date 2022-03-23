iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. iMedia Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IMBI opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.70. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 369.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

