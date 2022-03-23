IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading 3.5% Higher

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 74,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 154,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.28 million and a P/E ratio of 48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 13.04.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile (CVE:IPT)
Featured Articles
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.