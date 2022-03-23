IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading 3.5% Higher

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 74,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 154,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.28 million and a P/E ratio of 48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 13.04.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company also owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

