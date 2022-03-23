IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.22.

Shares of IMV opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative return on equity of 138.64% and a negative net margin of 19,535.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About IMV (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

