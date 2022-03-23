Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.08. 673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,585. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $561,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $5,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,618. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in Inari Medical by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,176,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,632,000 after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

