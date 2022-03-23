Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) to Buy

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$32.95 on Monday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$20.50 and a 12-month high of C$40.07.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile (Get Rating)
